An estimated 1.4 million refugees needed to be resettled last year but only 4 percent found new homes. (Photo: © UNHCR/Louise Donovan)

Record number of people fleeing violence, says UN

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Over 100 million people are currently displaced by conflict, a figure that the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has described as dramatic.

A 48-page report out Thursday (16 June) by the agency says it means 1 in every 78 persons has been forced to flee.

"[It is] a dramatic milestone that few would have expected a decade ago," notes the report.

Although the figure is for this year,

