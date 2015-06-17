EU in new push for common corporate tax base

The European Commission Wednesday (17 June) announced plans meant to put an end to secretive 'sweetheart' tax deals for multinationals and nudge member states towards common corporate tax rules, hoping that public opinion will push governments to a deal on the highly contentious issue.

Corporate tax systems should be "fairer" said EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici, adding: "It is no longer tolerable that some companies - often the most profitable - avoid their fair contribution of tax a...