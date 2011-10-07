Ad
euobserver
Airplanes account for 3 percent of the world's carbon emissions (Photo: Dirk-Jan Kraan)

EU court backs airline emissions cap

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

An EU plan to cap airplane emissions from January is legal, the advocate general of the European Court of Justice said on Thursday (6 October) in response to a complaint from US airlines. The industry expressed its 'disappointment' with the legal opinion, which is usually confirmed by the court's verdicts.

Part of the EU's CO2 emission allowance scheme, the cap would require airlines to pay for their pollution, which accounts for some three percent of the world's greenhouse gas emission...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

US demands exemption from EU plans on aviation emissions
Airplanes account for 3 percent of the world's carbon emissions (Photo: Dirk-Jan Kraan)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections