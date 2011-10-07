EU court backs airline emissions cap

An EU plan to cap airplane emissions from January is legal, the advocate general of the European Court of Justice said on Thursday (6 October) in response to a complaint from US airlines. The industry expressed its 'disappointment' with the legal opinion, which is usually confirmed by the court's verdicts.

Part of the EU's CO2 emission allowance scheme, the cap would require airlines to pay for their pollution, which accounts for some three percent of the world's greenhouse gas emission...