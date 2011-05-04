EU-Indonesia deal aims to stamp out illegal timber imports

Home to thousands of rare and endangered animal and plant species, Indonesia's forests have suffered heavily from illegal logging over previous decades, but a new accord with the European Union is designed to snuff out the nefarious practice.

On Wednesday (4 May) the two sides signed a Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) in Jakarta, ushering in a strict auditing system that aims to make it harder for illegally-felled timber to reach the European market.

Indonesia - the world's...