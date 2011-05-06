EU tax-scam body stuffed with tax avoidance experts

The European Commission has stuffed an advisory group on 'transfer pricing' - one of the biggest tax scandals of recent years, robbing countries of billions of euros a year in lost revenues - with multinationals that engage in the practice and the four biggest accounting firms in the world, who advise these firms on how best to do so.

Not a single academic or NGO representative has been nominated to the group of 'experts' set up to investigate the issue, calling into question Brussels'...