euobserver
Boats moored in the Bahamas, one of many tax havens in the Caribbean (Photo: Patrick Powers)

EU tax-scam body stuffed with tax avoidance experts

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has stuffed an advisory group on 'transfer pricing' - one of the biggest tax scandals of recent years, robbing countries of billions of euros a year in lost revenues - with multinationals that engage in the practice and the four biggest accounting firms in the world, who advise these firms on how best to do so.

Not a single academic or NGO representative has been nominated to the group of 'experts' set up to investigate the issue, calling into question Brussels'...

Green Economy
euobserver

