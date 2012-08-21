ECB in nuanced denial of yield cap plans

The European Central Bank has failed to outright deny that a bold plan for the bank to bring eurozone government borrowing costs is in the offing.

The Frankfurt-based bank said it was “absolutely misleading to report on decisions which have not yet been taken and also on individual views, which have not yet been discussed by the ECB’s governing council."

But the statement implies that the idea to put caps on bond yields - reported in Germany's Der Spiegel - may yet be debated.

...