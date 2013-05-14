Ad
euobserver
Budget deal 'definitely reachable' - Lewandowski (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

June budget deal 'reachable,' Lewandowski says

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

A June deal on the seven year EU budget framework is "definitely reachable", said EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski on Monday (13 May).

Speaking after the first round of negotiations with MEPs and ministers, Lewandowski said that a deal on the €960 billion package agreed by EU leaders in February could be signed and sealed before the end of the Irish presidency of the EU in June.

In March, MEPs voted to reject the €960 billion settlement, which covers EU spending between ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU parliament sets pre-conditions for budget talks
Breakthrough at EU budget summit
EU commission asks for €11bn to plug budget gap
Parliament ready to strike deal on EU budget
Budget deal 'definitely reachable' - Lewandowski (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections