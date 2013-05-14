June budget deal 'reachable,' Lewandowski says

A June deal on the seven year EU budget framework is "definitely reachable", said EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski on Monday (13 May).

Speaking after the first round of negotiations with MEPs and ministers, Lewandowski said that a deal on the €960 billion package agreed by EU leaders in February could be signed and sealed before the end of the Irish presidency of the EU in June.

In March, MEPs voted to reject the €960 billion settlement, which covers EU spending between ...