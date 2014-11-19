Ad
An EU-US trade deal is a chance to set global trade standards, says Malmstrom (Photo: Niklas-B)

Malmstrom: Trade deal needed to maintain Europe's living standards

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

An ambitious free-trade deal with the United States will allow Europe to keep its place at the economic top-table, the bloc's new trade commissioner told MEPs on Tuesday (18 November).

In her first speech on the planned trade and investment package - known as TTIP - as Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a conference in the European Parliament that the rise in economic strength of emerging markets in Asia and South America "was a huge step forward for humanity but it does mean les...

