Use of securitised financial products grows without EU help

Securitisation, a controversial financial product which the EU wants to endorse, has become more popular in 2016, despite new EU rules not having been agreed yet.

According to new figures, the European financial services industry issued €237.6 billion in securitised product last year, the highest figure since 2012, putting into doubt the need for proposed EU legislation.

Securitisation is the packaging of loans, mortgages, or other contractual debts into securities that can then ...