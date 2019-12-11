Von der Leyen: 'Green Deal is our man-on-moon moment'

The European Commission presented the EU's new Green Deal to MEPs on Wednesday (11 December), vowing to "leave no-one behind" to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
"This is Europe's 'man on the moon' moment," said the commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, adding that this first package of proposals aims to reconcile "our economy with our planet".
The Green Deal proposes an ext...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.