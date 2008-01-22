Ad
euobserver
The state of the US economy is crucial for Europe’s exporters (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU worried at prospect of US recession

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

EU finance ministers will today (22 January) debate the latest trends on the world markets, with eurozone chief Jean-Claude Juncker referring to the possibility of economic recession in the US and its negative impact on Europe's economy.

The meeting takes place amid the biggest plunge of global stock markets since the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001. On Monday, London's FTSE 100 index tumbled 5.5 percent, while indexes in Paris and Frankfurt dropped by about 7 percent.

Si...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The state of the US economy is crucial for Europe’s exporters (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections