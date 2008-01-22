EU worried at prospect of US recession

EU finance ministers will today (22 January) debate the latest trends on the world markets, with eurozone chief Jean-Claude Juncker referring to the possibility of economic recession in the US and its negative impact on Europe's economy.

The meeting takes place amid the biggest plunge of global stock markets since the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001. On Monday, London's FTSE 100 index tumbled 5.5 percent, while indexes in Paris and Frankfurt dropped by about 7 percent.

