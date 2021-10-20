EU Green Deal is too dependent on private finance

The European Green Deal (EGD) is often presented as the single-hit solution to the myriad of problems we face in our modern times, whether it's climate, economy, equality, innovation and technology. Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the EGD has now become the primary tool for economic recovery at European level.
While this deal might hold some significant promises (but also risks), a fundamentally weak aspect of the EGD is often overlooked: its financing is not up to mak...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Xavier Sol is director of the NGO Counter Balance, a European coalition of development and environmental non-governmental organisations with extensive experience working on development finance and the international financial institutions (IFIs). Their mission is to make European public finance a key driver of the transition towards socially and environmentally sustainable and equitable societies.
Xavier Sol is director of the NGO Counter Balance, a European coalition of development and environmental non-governmental organisations with extensive experience working on development finance and the international financial institutions (IFIs). Their mission is to make European public finance a key driver of the transition towards socially and environmentally sustainable and equitable societies.