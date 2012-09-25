EU promises change to scandal-tainted bank lending rate

The EU is planning an overhaul of inter-bank lending rates tainted by the Libor and Eurlibor rate-fixing scandals.

At a public hearing in the European Parliament on Monday (24 September), EU internal market commissioner Michel Barnier said that new rules on the calculation of interest rates would be presented before the end of 2012.

He told MEPs that the European Commission is working with other international regulators to restore public trust in the system, which he described as...