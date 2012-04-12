EU says clean energy is key to ending poverty

Renewable energy in both developing and industrialised nations is essential to combating global poverty, the European Commission told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (12 April).
"Investing in access to clean energy in the poorest countries will help achieve the double goal of sustainable and inclusive growth and mitigating climate change," said EU development commissioner Andris Piebalgs, ahead of a high-level EU meeting on sustainable energy in Brussels on Monday including UN chief ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
