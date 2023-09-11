Greece set to ask for EU aid over floods amid mounting anger

Greece is set to request EU aid following deadly floods from Storm Daniel amid mounting criticism against the centre-right government in Athens.
But as of Monday (11 September), a European commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels that such a request has yet to materialise.
"What they have requested is satellite images which we have provided in the context of the unfortunate series of ongoing floods," said the spokesperson.
The comments come ahead of a meeting on Tu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.