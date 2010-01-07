Ad
euobserver
The French leader wants the bloc to embrace carbon tariffs at the EU's borders (Photo: EUobserver)

Paris wants pan-European carbon tax

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

France intends to push for a tax on carbon emissions across the European Union, President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday (6 December), a week after his country's top court struck down an attempt to introduce just such a tax domestically.

Mr Sarkozy also wants to see carbon "tariffs" slapped on products entering the EU from countries with weaker environmental legislation.

"We will not accept goods that fail to conform to our environmental standards," the French leader told a gro...

Green Economy
