Public safety may be a reason for capital controls and border checks in Greece (Photo: Contact)

EU states seek advice on Greece exit scenarios

by Valentina Pop and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (12 June) confirmed it is giving legal advice on possible capital controls and border checks should Greece leave the eurozone.

"We are the guardians of the EU treaty and we provide info to whomever asks what is possible under European law to cover these scenarios. This doesn't mean we are preparing a particular plan," commission spokesman Olivier Bailly said during a press conference.

He was asked whether the commission - as part of the so-called...

