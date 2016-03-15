Soviet uranium legacy blights eastern EU

The Soviet Union mined uranium across its empire for decades, leaving a legacy of environmental damage, social breakdown and widespread health issues. In the first of a two-part investigation, we reveal how the devastating effects are still being felt in Germany, Romania and the Czech Republic.

"We live here, with radon [radioactive gas] across the road and with chalk dust from down in the valley – God damn it – it will kill us all," says 53-year-old Vasile Mocanu, a former miner.

He is des...