"It is absolutely not on," says Ms Kroes (Photo: EUobserver)

US remarks on Microsoft ruling 'unacceptable', says Kroes

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

EU competition commissioner Neelie Kroes has lashed out at the US government for having criticised an EU court ruling upholding the European Commission's 2004 anti-trust decision on Microsoft.

"It is totally unacceptable that a representative of the US administration criticises an independent court of law outside its jurisdiction," Ms Kroes told journalists at a separate press conference in Brussels on Wednesday (19 September).

"It is absolutely not on. The European Commission doe...

