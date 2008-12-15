Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel has come under fire for her slow reaction to the global crisis (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Berlin plans stimulus package 2.0

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

The German government is working on a second stimulus package worth "at least" €30 billion, but no decision will be taken until the end of January, when US president-elect Barack Obama is sworn in.

Economy minister Michael Glos discussed a second package during a seven-hour meeting on Sunday between cabinet members and around 30 representatives of industry, trade unions and banks.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, for a long time under fire for not having responded swiftly enough to the f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Angela Merkel has come under fire for her slow reaction to the global crisis (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections