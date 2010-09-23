French strike highlights EU's pension debacle

France is bracing itself for a day of chaos as seven unions prepare to strike against government plans to raise the minimum retirement age from 60 to 62 by 2018.

Public transport, air traffic and schools across France are all set to be affected by the 24-hour shutdown on Thursday (23 September), the second such protest in a matter of weeks.

Organisers hope even more people will take to the streets this time, after at least 1.1 million citizens turned out to oppose President Nicola...