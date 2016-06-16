'VW upper management must have known about dieselgate'

It is unlikely that a handful of Volkswagen engineers was able to hide emissions cheating from their superiors for years, a technical witness told members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the dieselgate scandal.

After Volkswagen Group (VW) admitted in September 2015 that it had cheated on emissions tests, several of its top managers said that the decision to cheat had been taken by a small group of rogue engineers. Last month, VW said that an external review found its...