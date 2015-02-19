Bailout austerity hurts most vulnerable, charity says

Greece has received fresh ammunition in its negotiations with creditors, as a new report about poverty in bailed-out countries paints a grim picture of the social cost of austerity.

"The people paying the highest price currently are those who had no part in the decisions that led to the crisis, and the countries worst affected are amongst those with the biggest gaps in their social protection systems," according to the latest Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here