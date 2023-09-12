Time is now for EU to boost animal welfare

The EU still likes to pride itself as a leader in animal welfare. But the reality is that its existing legislation is very much out of date — with the latest update going back almost 20 years.
In fact, as a CEO at Eurogroup for Animals, I have witnessed two legislative terms and several European Commissioners promising improvements regarding animal welfare, with few results.
While EU law remained untouched for two decades, scientific research has not ceased turning the spotlight ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.