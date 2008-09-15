EU finance ministers reject stimulus package

European Union finance ministers meeting in the south of France for informal discussions over the weekend on a unified response to the darkening economic clouds agreed to boost loans to small and medium-sized businesses but ruled out any US or Japan-style major stimulus package to ward off recession.
Jean-Claude Juncker, Luxembourg's prime minister, finance minister and chair of the eurogroup - those member states that have adopted the euro as their currency - told reporters on Saturday...
