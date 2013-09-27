UN scientists in overwhelming 'wake up' call on global warming

Leading scientists backed by 110 governments say the dumping of greenhouse gas emissions through human activity is directly linked to climate change.
"It is extremely likely that changes in our climate system for the past half century are due to human influence," Michel Jarraud, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, told reporters in Stockholm on Friday (27 September).
Jarraud's warning for world leaders to act on climate followed the release of a summary of ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
