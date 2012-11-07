Hundreds of thousands more jobs to go, EU warns

About 730,000 more people will lose their jobs in the EU before the economic crisis starts to ease off, the European Commission said on Wednesday (7 November).

The grim outlook, part of the commission's regular economic forecasting, is based on a prediction the jobless rate in the Union will go from 10.6 percent today - already a record number - to 10.9 percent next year before dropping to 10.7 percent in 2014.

The rate will climb to 26.6 percent in Spain and 24 percent in Greec...