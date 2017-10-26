Ad
ECB headquarters in Frankfurt: the bank has amassed €2.3 trillion of debt (Photo: ECB)

End of an era: ECB to phase out bond buying

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leading banks expect Mario Draghi, the European Central Bank (ECB) chief, to announce a tapering-off in the bond-buying programme that saved the EU's single currency.

The ECB decision, due on Thursday (26 October) morning in Frankfurt, would mark the end of the financial crisis that began in 2008 and that threatened to bankrupt several EU states, including Greece, Ireland, and Portugal, possibly sending them out of the euro.

The ECB began buying sovereign and corporate bonds in ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

ECB headquarters in Frankfurt: the bank has amassed €2.3 trillion of debt (Photo: ECB)

