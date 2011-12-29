Ad
euobserver
Nicolas Sarkozy is under pressure to deliver on jobs before the presidential elections (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France to hold jobs summit as unemployment hits 12-year high

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A sharp rise in France's unemployment figures is putting pressure on President Nicolas Sarkozy to deliver, with over half the French population wanting the candidates for the spring presidential election to focus their energies on maintaining jobs.

Figures released by the labour ministry this week show that the number of those unemployed hit 2.85 million in November, a 12-year high and the seventh consecutive monthly increase.

The numbers have sparked a debate in France about the ...

