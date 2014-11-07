Germany plans extra €10 billion investment to head off EU critics

Germany has given the first hint that it is prepared to increase public investment to steer a return to economic growth after Angela Merkel's government pledged to invest an extra €10 billion by 2018.
"I will propose to the cabinet that in the course of planning the 2016 budget we allocate additional means for public investment of the order of €10 billion", finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a press conference on Thursday (6 November).
Schaeuble added that the extra funds wo...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
