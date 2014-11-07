Germany plans extra €10 billion investment to head off EU critics

Germany has given the first hint that it is prepared to increase public investment to steer a return to economic growth after Angela Merkel's government pledged to invest an extra €10 billion by 2018.

"I will propose to the cabinet that in the course of planning the 2016 budget we allocate additional means for public investment of the order of €10 billion", finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a press conference on Thursday (6 November).

Schaeuble added that the extra funds wo...