euobserver
The Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe requested a "compulsory monitoring" of OMT by the German government and parliament (Photo: ©Bundesverfassunsgericht│bild_raum, Stephan Baumann, Karlsruhe)

German court sets conditions to ECB bond-buying

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The German constitutional court on Tuesday (21 June) ruled that a European Central Bank (ECB) bond-buying programme was not against German law.

The ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) had been brought to the court by over 35,000 plaintiffs who said it was out of the ECB's mandate and deprived the Bundestag, the German parliament of its right to have its say on eurozone financial matters.

OMT, which has never been used, allows the ECB to buy eurozone state bonds on markets t...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

