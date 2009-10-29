Ad
euobserver
The EU is worried food prices could rise dramatically as the recovery takes hold (Photo: Flickr.com)

New plans to tackle Europe's inefficient food chain

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The European Commission has come forward with a list of measures designed to improve Europe's creaking food chain, fuelled by fears that the region is heading for rising food prices as the economy slowly recovers.

And while many European consumers already baulk at prices for some food products charged by supermarkets, huge numbers of farmers are struggling to simply cover their costs.

Dairy farmers in particular have taken to the streets in recent months, angry that current milk ...

euobserver

