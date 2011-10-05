Ad
euobserver
Substantial further downgrades are still on the cards (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Italian rating hit by Moody’s downgrade

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

In a move that ratchets up the pressure on EU leaders to work faster to resolve the eurozone’s banking and sovereign debt crisis, Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday (4 October) knocked down Italy’s credit rating by three notches.

While Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dismissed the downgrade as expected, the move was motivated by concerns that the country was burdened with “political and economic uncertainties”.

"The negative outlook reflects ongoing economic and financial risks...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

ECB returns to markets to help Italy and Spain
Italian 'national consensus' urgent, says Brussels
Substantial further downgrades are still on the cards (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections