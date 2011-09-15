Merkel, Sarkozy: ‘Future of Greece is in euro’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy attempted to calm market anxiety over a possible Greek default on Wednesday evening, affirming their commitment to Greek membership of the euro.
“The president and the chancellor are convinced that the future of Greece in the euro area,” the pair declared in a joint statement with with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou.
The declaration followed a teleconference with the Greek leader in which he restated his ...
