In the early hours of 13 July, after 17 hours of talks - Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras gave in and signed a deal he had refused until the last minute. (Photo: Consillium)

Greece seeks stability

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The history of the European Union is full of endless nights of negotiations ending with a hard-worked, half-satisfactory compromise. The night from 12 to 13 July 2015 was the longest of all.

For the first time, a member state risked partial exclusion from the EU. Greece was faced with a simple alternative: accept the eurozone's conditions for a new bailout plan or leave the single currency area for a period of up to 5 years.

An EU official told EUobserver that since the end of Jun...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

