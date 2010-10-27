Poland and Russia finalise major gas deal

The Polish government has finalised the smallprint of a major new gas deal with Russia, paving the way for an official signature in the coming days.

Polish ministers approved the contract on Tuesday evening (26 October), with Polish deputy prime minister Waldemar Pawlak and his Russian counterpart, Igor Sechin, expected to ink paper in Moscow before the weekend.

The agreement is to see Russia's Gazprom sell 10.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas to Polish state-owned firm...