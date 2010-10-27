Ad
Gazprom is a major suppler to many post-Communist EU countries (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Poland and Russia finalise major gas deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish government has finalised the smallprint of a major new gas deal with Russia, paving the way for an official signature in the coming days.

Polish ministers approved the contract on Tuesday evening (26 October), with Polish deputy prime minister Waldemar Pawlak and his Russian counterpart, Igor Sechin, expected to ink paper in Moscow before the weekend.

The agreement is to see Russia's Gazprom sell 10.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas to Polish state-owned firm...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

