Member states voice support for strong nature restoration law

A day after the landmark biodiversity agreement was reached in Montreal, the EU's environmental ministers on Tuesday (20 December) voiced support for a nature restoration law which will set legally binding targets for nature restoration for 20 percent of Europe's land and sea area's by 2030.

"Our biodiversity is what we live on, why we thrive. It's about time we see ourselves as part of nature, not outside it," executive vice president and EU climate chief Frans Timmermans told minist...