euobserver
The law aims to protect 30 percent of ecosystems by 2030 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Member states voice support for strong nature restoration law

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A day after the landmark biodiversity agreement was reached in Montreal, the EU's environmental ministers on Tuesday (20 December) voiced support for a nature restoration law which will set legally binding targets for nature restoration for 20 percent of Europe's land and sea area's by 2030.

"Our biodiversity is what we live on, why we thrive. It's about time we see ourselves as part of nature, not outside it," executive vice president and EU climate chief Frans Timmermans told minist...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

