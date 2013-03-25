Cypriot archbishop calls for euro-exit

The leader of the Cypriot orthodox church has said Cyprus should leave the euro and put its former government on trial.

Speaking in Greek publication Realnews on Saturday (23 March), Chrysostomos II said: "The euro cannot last. I'm not saying that it will crumble tomorrow, but with the brains that they have in Brussels, it is certain that it will not last in the long term, and the best is to think about how to escape it."

He noted: "It's not easy, but we should devote as much time...