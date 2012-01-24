EU ministers agree new bail-out fund, criticise Greece

EU finance ministers have overcome Finnish objections to a permanent bail-out fund for the eurozone, access to which will be made conditional on signing a new treaty on fiscal discipline.

"We were able to agree on a text of the revised treaty concerning the European Stability Mechanism," Chair of the meeting Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker told a press conference late Monday night (23 January).

The revised text provides for the ESM, the permanent bail-out fund for ...