Ad
euobserver
The big advantage that tidal energy has over other renewable energy sources is that it is entirely predictable - relying on the gravitational pull of the moon on the earth, something that's not likely to change anytime soon (Photo: Orbital Marine Power)

Analysis

Scaling up tidal requires flood of new cash

Green Economy
by Catherine Collins, Brussels,

Tidal energy could be a game-changer for a greener, more sustainable economy as the EU moves towards a target of 40-percent renewables in its overall energy mix by 2030.

It could deliver 100 GW of capacity by 2050 – equivalent to 10 percent of Europe's electricity consumption today.\n \nEuropean grants – including Horizon 2020 grants - have been instrumental in moving the needle forward in tidal energy research, and now the technology has reached fruition.

The next step is scalin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Catherine Collins is a Brussels-based Irish science journalist.

Related articles

Paradox or hypocrisy? Norway's renewables vs oil and gas debate
Why the EU renewables target needs to be (a lot) higher
EU unveils €800bn offshore renewables plan
The big advantage that tidal energy has over other renewable energy sources is that it is entirely predictable - relying on the gravitational pull of the moon on the earth, something that's not likely to change anytime soon (Photo: Orbital Marine Power)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Catherine Collins is a Brussels-based Irish science journalist.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections