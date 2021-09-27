Scaling up tidal requires flood of new cash

Tidal energy could be a game-changer for a greener, more sustainable economy as the EU moves towards a target of 40-percent renewables in its overall energy mix by 2030.
It could deliver 100 GW of capacity by 2050 – equivalent to 10 percent of Europe's electricity consumption today.\n \nEuropean grants – including Horizon 2020 grants - have been instrumental in moving the needle forward in tidal energy research, and now the technology has reached fruition.
The next step is scalin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Catherine Collins is a Brussels-based Irish science journalist.
Catherine Collins is a Brussels-based Irish science journalist.