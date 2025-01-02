Germany's solar power sector growth well below climate targets

Germany's residential solar panel industry, once a booming sector, is now facing a downturn due to a sharp decline in consumer demand.

Even with a record-breaking 15GW of solar capacity installed in 2023, growth lost momentum in 2024, with only 16GW added — well below the 19GW per year needed to hit Germany's 2045 climate targets.

