euobserver
Growth slowed to 16GW added in 2024—well below the 19GW per year needed to hit Germany's 2045 climate targets. (Photo: Stephen Rees)

Germany's solar power sector growth well below climate targets

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Germany's residential solar panel industry, once a booming sector, is now facing a downturn due to a sharp decline in consumer demand. 

Even with a record-breaking 15GW of solar capacity installed in 2023, growth lost momentum in 2024, with only 16GW added — well below the 19GW per year needed to hit Germany's 2045 climate targets.

