A short stay of execution - but Tsipras is under pressure to propose alternative reforms (Photo: © European Union 2014 - European Parliament)

Analysis

Brinkmanship on hold, for now

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

It feels like we’ve been here before. Crisis summits at the end of which both sides declare victory followed, just days later, by another crisis summit.

On Friday night (20 February), the Greek government effectively secured itself a short-term stay of execution. No more and no less. Prime minister Alexis Tsipras has to spell out a precise list of reforms by Monday evening (23 February), which will be evaluated by its creditors who will decide whether Athens gets four months to renegoti...

