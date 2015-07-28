Ad
euobserver
The eurozone recovery is still 'vulnerable' to economic shocks (Photo: Hannelore Foerster)

Eurozone recovering but still at risk of stagnation, warns IMF

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone is on the path to recovery but remains "vulnerable" to economic shocks, the International Monetary Fund has warned in its latest assessment of the currency bloc.

In a report published on Monday (27 July), the Washington-based fund argues despite returning to modest growth in 2015, a chronic lack of demand, weak productivity, and a large volume of non-performing loans on bank balance sheets, mean the eurozone’s economic future remains bleak.

“Several factors cloud the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Eurozone edges out of deflation
The eurozone recovery is still 'vulnerable' to economic shocks (Photo: Hannelore Foerster)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections