Eurozone recovering but still at risk of stagnation, warns IMF

The eurozone is on the path to recovery but remains "vulnerable" to economic shocks, the International Monetary Fund has warned in its latest assessment of the currency bloc.

In a report published on Monday (27 July), the Washington-based fund argues despite returning to modest growth in 2015, a chronic lack of demand, weak productivity, and a large volume of non-performing loans on bank balance sheets, mean the eurozone’s economic future remains bleak.

“Several factors cloud the...