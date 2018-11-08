Why it's time for the Hanseatic League 2.0

Today's Europe is struggling with many challenges. New visions and alliances emerge redrawing the map of European interests.
One of the most interesting developments is the cooperation of northern Europe. Currently, many expect a Hansa 2.0 with the agreement signed by the finance ministers of eight northern member states.
In addition to the Netherlands, this included the three Baltic states, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Ireland...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.