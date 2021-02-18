Ad
The Netherlands was recently sued for €1.4bn, under the treaty, by German multinational RWE (Photo: Kjetil Alsvik/Statoil)

EU opts to protect gas in energy treaty reform

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has submitted its proposals to reform the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) just in time for the fourth round of negotiations - although some member states remain sceptical about the entire modernisation process.

The ECT is an international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector, signed in 1994 by nearly 50 countries, including all EU member states.

However, large fossil-fuel energy companies have also used the treaty to...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

