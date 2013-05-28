Germany to help Spain with cheap loans

Germany's state-owned development bank Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) will provide Spanish enterprises with cheap loans to help them boost employment.

Created in 1948 to administer the Marshall Plan funds for German post-war reconstruction, KfW is expected to earmark €800 million to €1 billion for Spain, according to a German official.

The money will go to KfW's counterpart in Spain - Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) - which is in turn meant to give cheap loans to small...