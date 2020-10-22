Ad
Lawyers from NGO Client Earth previously warned the European Commission of their legal obligation to align the CAP proposal with the Green Deal (Photo: Chanel Mason)

EU farming deal attacked by Green groups

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU agriculture ministers reached a common position on the bloc's farming policy post-2020 in the early hours of Wednesday (21 October) - paving the way for final negotiations with the European Parliament and Commission.

The Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), which accounts for over €350bn of the next seven-year budget, is based on two big strands of payments: direct payments to farmers, and other support for rural development.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

