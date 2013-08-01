Brazil refused to back more IMF money for Greece

Brazil's executive director at the IMF Wednesday (31 July) revealed he did not support a decision earlier this week for the fund to continue supporting Greece.

Paulo Nogueira Batista’s highly unusual comments came as the IMF the same day said that Greece is facing a €10.9bn gap in its government finances - €4.4bn for 2014 and €6.5bn for 2015.

"Recent developments in Greece confirm some of our worst fears,'' he said.

“Implementation [of Greece's reform programme] has bee...