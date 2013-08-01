Ad
euobserver
The IMF released €1.7bn to Greece on Monday (Photo: International Monetary Fund/Cliff Owen)

Brazil refused to back more IMF money for Greece

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Brazil's executive director at the IMF Wednesday (31 July) revealed he did not support a decision earlier this week for the fund to continue supporting Greece.

Paulo Nogueira Batista’s highly unusual comments came as the IMF the same day said that Greece is facing a €10.9bn gap in its government finances - €4.4bn for 2014 and €6.5bn for 2015.

"Recent developments in Greece confirm some of our worst fears,'' he said.

“Implementation [of Greece's reform programme] has bee...

Green Economy

Green Economy
euobserver

