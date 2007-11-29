Ad
euobserver
China committed itself to gradually remove the walls that close its markets from European products (Photo: EUobserver)

EU sees progress with China on trade issues

Green Economy
by Jochen Luypaert,

The EU has said it is "encouraged" by the commitments made by China at a summit meeting to find a solution for the weakness of the Chinese currency, to enforce copyright rules and to gradually open its markets.

On Wednesday (28 November), EU leaders met with a Chinese delegation headed by Chinese premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing.

While the summit discussed a wide rang of issues – ranging from climate change to the Middle East peace process – the focus was on several lingering trade i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU-China summit to be overshadowed by trade rifts
China committed itself to gradually remove the walls that close its markets from European products (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections