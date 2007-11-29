EU sees progress with China on trade issues

The EU has said it is "encouraged" by the commitments made by China at a summit meeting to find a solution for the weakness of the Chinese currency, to enforce copyright rules and to gradually open its markets.

On Wednesday (28 November), EU leaders met with a Chinese delegation headed by Chinese premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing.

While the summit discussed a wide rang of issues – ranging from climate change to the Middle East peace process – the focus was on several lingering trade i...