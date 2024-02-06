Von der Leyen kills EU pesticides ban in election sop to farmers

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (6 February) abruptly withdrew the EU's flagship plan to halve the use of pesticides, calling it a "symbol of polarisation" — in the wake of farmers' protests which have rippled across Brussels and the EU.

Her decision to scrap the pesticide proposal is in one sense symbolic, since the initiative was rejected last November by the European Parliament and has been stuck in the EU Council for months.

But it offers a concre...